Ari Lennox Is Serving Black Girl Magic in ‘BUSSIT’ Video [WATCH]

Infamously known for her Instagram live rants that have led to big headlines, R&B singer Ari Lennox has a lot of black girl magic to offer.  The Dreamville artist released her glamorous video giving the girls the vibes we need to tackle quarantine.

Dressed in feathers and glitter with your girlfriends inside of a nail salon are what all women wish they could do right now. With spring rolling in, the bright colors are giving a vibrant mood hoping that we all can show off our melanin soon.

BUSSIT video follows the release of her remixed album EP that featured three songs from her debut album, Shea Butter Baby remixed.

Watch the video below.

 

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls [PHOTOS]

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls [PHOTOS]

You know what good hair/pretty hair means to us? Healthy hair. And soul songstress Ari Lennox has a head full of it. Her bouncy 4C curls go with her everywhere, whether they’re up in a bun, big bouncy ponytail or perfectly cascading down her face, her gorgeous tendrils are have become as signature to her persona as her angelic voice. https://twitter.com/arilennox/status/1079794453236379653?lang=en Lennox makes it her mission to encourage and honor other Black women with 4C hair and used her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, to do so. “The tracks are numbered because it ties in with the fact that I wanted the world to know about the different hair types and I didn’t want people thinking I was talking about bra sizes when I’m shouting my 4a, 4b, 4c women out at these shows,” Lennox told MTV News. “I needed them to know we’re putting on and glorifying our beautiful black curly haired women. I kind of wanted to promote that so more women could be encouraged to go natural.”

 

