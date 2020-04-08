CLOSE
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She Criticizes Him For Saying ‘Black Women Are Superheroes’

Actor Christian Keyes found himself defending his comments after one of his followers criticized him for leaving out other races.

Actor Christian Keyes was using his platform to uplift Black women for being superwomen, which we are, when one of his followers decided to insert herself by “correcting” his statement by suggesting he say “all women” instead. Keyes proceeded to respectfully read sis for filth.

Christian posted a photo with the caption “Black women are definitely superheros.” One of his followers replied, “all women.”

Nope, he said what he said.

“Just because you celebrate or compliment one particular ethnicity, doesn’t mean that other ethnicities aren’t great… It just means that RIGHT NOW, In this moment, I’d like to acknowledge the greatness of black women… It doesn’t mean your entitlement, insecurity, or inner bigotry should flareup… This statement shouldn’t offend anyone else and if it does, then YOU are the problem, NOT my statement… #ISaidWhatISaid Black women are definitely superheroes. (Feel free to disagree ON YOUR PAGE)”

Not that is a read, hunty! Keyes recently joined the NBC pilot drama At That Age.

Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She Criticizes Him For Saying 'Black Women Are Superheroes'

