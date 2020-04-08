CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Does Having A Baby Ruin A Relationship? And Kanye West Wants To Leave Hip Hop [VIDEO]

Gary’s Tea talks about the debate of does having a baby with your partner ruin a relationship. The rapper, Lil Baby’s child’s mother went to Instagram live to say how she felt about her relationship prior to having their son.

Speaking of leaving, Kanye West wants to leave hip hop and tells his paster that it’s “the devil’s music” so he’s collaborating with Mariah Carey on a virtual Easter Sunday service.

 

