King Tutt
Michelle Obama Makes Rare Political Statement Criticizing Wisconsin For Holding Primary Vote

Michelle Obama during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Former first lady, Michelle Obama made a rare political statement about Wisconsin holding their primary vote on Tuesday. (April 7) Mrs. Obama tweeted about the United States needing to “do better to ensure voting is safe for all voters,” she continued saying, “Today, Wisconsin voters had to choose between making their voice heard and keeping themselves and their family safe, no American should ever have to make that choice.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made an executive order to postpone the state primary, just like fifteen other states and a U.S. territory did, until the Summer. The order was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Gingsberg commented that the decision,“will result in massive disenfranchisement.”

Many polling places in Wisconsin were closed on Tuesday due to fear of the Coronavirus. In the state’s largest city of Milwaukee only five of the 180 polling places were opened making way for long lines and frustrated voters who never received absentee ballots.

What do you think of Wisconsin continuing voting during the pandemic?

