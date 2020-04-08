CLOSE
Will Smith Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of “Bad Boys”

Will Smith acknowledged the 25th anniversary of Bad Boys on Tuesday. The film was released on April 7, 1995. Smith posted a picture of himself with co-star Martin Lawrence on Instagram. In the caption, Smith wrote, “Today is 25 years since the first ‘Bad Boys’ came out!!! We really putting this ‘for life’ thing to the test.”

Smith and Lawrence have starred in three Bad Boys movies. The latest came out earlier this year. What is the best Bad Boys movie?

