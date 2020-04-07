CLOSE
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Endorses Biden

Congressman John Lewis: The Torch, The Symbol Of Our Contribution As A People Is Passed Onto You

Georgia Congressman and beloved civil rights icon John Lewis has announced he’s endorsing former VP Joe Biden for President. Lewis has an idea on who should be Biden’s running mate, saying on a call to reporters “It would be good to have a woman of color. I think the time has passed to have the White House look like a whole lot of America.”

Do you think Lewis’ endorsement will give Biden’s campaign a shot in the arm?  Who do you think should be Biden’s running mate?  How about Michelle Obama?

