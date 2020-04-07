Selena’s Second MAC Collection Is Here & Better Than Ever!

Written by By HelloBeautiful Staff

After selling out in mere minutes back in 2016, MAC Cosmetics is launching a new Selena series later this month. Welcome: MAC x Selena La Reina.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the iconic singer’s tragic death, this second line is a slight departure from the first one, however, it’s still reminiscent of the Queen of Tejano music’s love for color, style and glamour.

For Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga who worked closely with MAC on this second line, this second line is a pure “celebration” and a means to connect new and old fans.

“[This is] more of a celebration of her legacy,” Quintanilla Arriaga recently told Refinery29 . “It’s a celebration of us as Latinas.”

“I feel her sister’s profound impact. “Selena’s legacy has actually been growing, and now with a whole new generation, everybody has their reasons for loving [her].”

#MACSelena.” On Monday, MAC dropped the news on Instagram: “The secret’s almost out! Selena La Reina’s Instagram-exclusive vault is almost here. Be the first to see what’s inside by tapping the product tag to set a reminder. More info on our Stories now. @selenaqofficial

So what can we expect?

First, as Allure pointed out, this is a collection dedicated to all of Selena’s influences, which also includes her favorite pop stars from the 90s.

“Clearly when you think about Selena, you think about her red lipstick and winged eyeliner,” her sister Quintanilla told the beauty and wellness magazine.

“[But]She also took it to another level with her style, and being able to be who she was as a Mexican-American. She took the era that we grew up in — Madonna, Jody Watley, Pebbles, Janet Jackson — and made it her own.”

So yes, it definitely has a signature red lipstick, the star’s favorite lewk, along with various lipsticks ($20), some lip pencils ($19.50), lip glasses ($19), a liquid lipstick ($23), finishing powder ($37), eye shadow palette ($35) and a pretty dope bag to house it all.

“The packaging is just fun,” her sister added.

Take a look at all this fabulousness that truly is a “collection that deserves to be on a pedestal.”

We live! Rest in power Selena.

BEAUTIES: The entire MAC x Selena La Reina collection launches on maccosmetics.com April 21.

