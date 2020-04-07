“SNL’s” Michael Che “Very Hurt And Angry” Over Death Of Grandmother From COVID-19

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che suffered a loss from COVID-19. His grandmother passed from the virus complications. In an open letter posted on Instagram, Che wrote that he was “doing ok, considering.” Che continued, “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone.”

Che also wrote, “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique.”

Have you lost someone to COVID-19?

See story here