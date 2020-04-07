Black Enterprise Founder Dies At 85

Earl Graves, Sr was the founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves has passed away. He was 85. Graves launched the magazine in 1970 to highlight African American entrepreneurs. He also wrote the book How To Be Successful In Business Without Being White. Graves was a champion in business, civil rights, and philanthropy. His wife passed away in 2012 and he is survived by 3 sons and 8 grandchildren.

