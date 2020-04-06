CLOSE
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

Sexiest Uber driver eva 🤩 #vdayvibes

PEOPLE first broke the news.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

MORE JEEZY & JEANNIE: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Romance Has Led Them To Wedding Bells [PHOTOS]

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

