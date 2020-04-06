CLOSE
Toni Braxton Signs With New Label And Releases Song

Toni Braxton is in a new space to create fresh music. Braxton has signed a deal with Island Records. She has also released a new single titled Do It. As for the theme of the song, Braxton said, “We have all been through situations like this when there is really nothing more to say.  You know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song that after you do what you need to do, things will get better.”

What did you do when you knew that person wasn’t right for you? Did you linger or did you cut it off quickly?

