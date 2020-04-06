Erykah Badu Takes Us ‘Room To Room’ In Her House With Second Live Quarantine Concert

Erykah Badu’s dream came true on Sunday night (April 5) as she finally held a performance from her bed. Badu’s “Quarantine Concert Series” held a second night of performances from the “On and On” singer. Badu, performing at her home with her band, moved from room to room as she experimented with different genres with her catalog of music.

During an interview Badu admitted, “I’m the laziest artist in the world. My dream was always to perform from my bed and guess what? It came through!” Fans had to donate $2 in order to see Badu’s performances, there was also a “donate” button so those that could, could send money to help first responders of COVID-19.

Did you watch Erykah Badu’s “Apocalypse Two: The Rooms” concert? What did you think of it? Who has given the best at-home concert?

See story here