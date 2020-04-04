LA Mayor Offers To Reward Residents Who Snitch On Stay-At-Home Violators

While a number of lawmakers have called upon U.S. residents to band together during the coronavirus pandemic, at least one is sending out a message that amounts to the exact opposite. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has asked residents to rat on neighbors who aren’t complying with stay-at-home orders, promising unspecified “rewards” for everyone who does. “You know the old expression about snitches,” Garcetti says. “Well, in this case, snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe.”

Garcetti’s focus on non-compliant residents comes after a crackdown on L.A. businesses, which found more than 500 hadn’t complied with his “Safer at Home” order. At least four are facing charges, Garcetti says. “If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” he adds.

While his intentions might be well-placed, is it a good idea for Garcetti to encourage residents to turn on each other during this time of crisis? Do you know anyone who hasn’t complied with stay-at-home orders?

