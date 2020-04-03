CLOSE
Man Infected With COVID-19 Spits In Train Passenger’s Face Before Dropping Dead

This story is absolutely horrifying.

Video footage shows a man in Thailand with COVID-19 spitting in another traveler’s face before boarding a train and later,  dropping dead.

According to reports from Metro UK, 56-year-old Anan Sahoh tested positive for the coronavirus after he was found dead on Tuesday on the train from Bangkok to the southern city of Narathiwat. Before going on his journey, Sahoh was seen on surveillance footage spitting on another man who was buying tickets at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok.

He went on to pass a mandatory temperature check to board the train, which is where he was seen vomiting and coughing. Later, when the train reached the Thap Sakae district station, Sahoh was found fatally collapsed in front of a toilet. According to the outlet, medical personnel performed tests on him that confirmed he had been positive for COVID-19.

The director of Thailand’s State Railway, Thakoon Intrachom, said that they’re now trying to track down the stranger who was potentially exposed to the man via saliva. “We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,” he said. “Initially, we coordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.”

You can see the video for yourself down below:

Man Infected With COVID-19 Spits In Train Passenger’s Face Before Dropping Dead  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

