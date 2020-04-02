CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Record 6.6 Million Americans File For Unemployment

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has doubled in just a week. According to Labor Department figures on Thursday, a record 6.6 million individuals filed for assistance, up from the revised 3.307 million that had been the previous record.

The jump is likely to cause the unemployment rate, currently at a nearly 50-year low of 3.5%, to soar when released on Friday, with some estimates reaching as high as 15%. Making matters worse, this may not even be the complete picture, as many states’ employment websites are overwhelmed and can’t process all the claims.

If you lost your job, what are you planning next?

See story here

Record 6.6 Million Americans File For Unemployment

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere of Netflix’s 'The Umbrella Academy' season 1
Netflix Has Secret Codes That Will Help You…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 5 hours ago
04.02.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…
 15 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 18 hours ago
04.02.20
Digital Concert: John Legend To Perform Live On…
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
Wellness Week: How to Use Quarantine Time Intentionally
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs…
 22 hours ago
04.02.20
Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
New York Man Exposed To Coronavirus Lied To…
 24 hours ago
04.02.20
Wayne Brady Says He’s Safely Shacked Up In…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
T.C. Carson Says Calling Out Warner Bros.’ Unfair…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close