Netflix Has Secret Codes That Will Help You Find SO MUCH To Watch Right Now

Being quarantined just got a little better thanks to Netflix who has released secret codes that allows you to see even more movies, speciality shows and an infinite amount of kid’s shows. Simply type in netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXXX into your web browser. The series of X’s is a unique code for Netflix and can be substituted for other numbers that unlock various categories such as action thrillers, kid’s entertainment, mystery, romance, foreign films and world music concerts.

For a full list of Netflix secret codes click on the story link. What are you binge watching on Netflix?

