CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh Appears To Be The Next IG Live Battle

Mannie Fresh

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Looks like there’s been a change of plans!

Since last week, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been helping organize different battles between songwriters and producers on Instagram Live. After they squared off, it was Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da then The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett and on Sunday, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin which arguably had the biggest audience of all the battles so far. Now it appears they may have a coast versus coast situation on their hands.

Initially, Scott Storch was set to go up against T-Pain on IG Live Wednesday night. Fans immediately chimed in and said that Pain, who soundtrack many a college experience, would lose up against Storch. Pain didn’t even mind such a moment.

https://twitter.com/TPAIN/status/1245216994149969920

Well, apparently an audible got called and we got a new participant in the foray – Mannie Fresh.

So now it’s officially on – Mannie Fresh vs Scott Storch on IG LIve tonight at 8 PM CST. Who you got?

RELATED: Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On IG Live

RELATED: Mannie Fresh Gives A History Lesson On His DJ Career, Drag Rap, Cash Money &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Chris Brown Says He’s “Undecided” On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh Appears To Be The Next IG Live Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere of Netflix’s 'The Umbrella Academy' season 1
Netflix Has Secret Codes That Will Help You…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 5 hours ago
04.02.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…
 15 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 18 hours ago
04.02.20
Digital Concert: John Legend To Perform Live On…
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
Wellness Week: How to Use Quarantine Time Intentionally
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs…
 22 hours ago
04.02.20
Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
New York Man Exposed To Coronavirus Lied To…
 24 hours ago
04.02.20
Wayne Brady Says He’s Safely Shacked Up In…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
T.C. Carson Says Calling Out Warner Bros.’ Unfair…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close