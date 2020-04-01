BetterMED Urgent Care Offers COVID-19 Testing Sites In Richmond Area and Fredericksburg

BetterMed Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 test sites in the Richmond area and Fredericksburg communities. Both communities have been requesting assistance during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. So BetterMed responsed by providing curbside COVID-19 testing and examinations at several locations. This service follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

During my interview with co-founder of BetterMed Urgent Care, Dr. Mark Rausch he said, “I think everybody pretty much knows somebody who’s been exposed or is under investigation for having Coronavirus.” And that is why BetterMed decided to open testing sites for those who could have been exposed or have concerns about the virus.

For more information about curbside testing and registration, please visit Bettermedcare.com

