CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge

These challenges are keeping us going!

Schwarzkopf x Refinery29 Event In Berlin

Source: Matthias Nareyek / Getty

Not that we need an excuse to get fabulous for the imaginary event in our living room, but having a challenge that encourages us to do it doesn’t hurt. Yesterday we reported on the #dontrushchallenge that showed off these Black makeup artist’s supreme skills. The fellas jumped in on it and turned it into the #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge. And now it’s morphed into the #shaketheroomchallenge created by plus size model Nao.

The challenge, which originated on TikTok, combines the best of both previous challenges ad takes us from “bummy to baddie” in the swift blink of a quarantine eye.

“We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge,” the ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and FashionNova captioned the IG TV video. And it features some of our favorite plus size bloggers: @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__@miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh. 

The challenge makes use of slain rapper Pop Smoke’s song Shake the Room. 

RELATED STORIES:

Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge Shows Off These Black MUA’s Impressive Skills

Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The Incredible Strength Of Wig Glue

 

These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
From Runway To Real Women: Indique Is Evolving…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
Gary’s Tea: Alicia Keys Talks About Considering Abortion…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social…
 20 hours ago
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…
 22 hours ago
04.01.20
“He Could Have Me Or Gregg Sick” Nene…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 24 hours ago
04.01.20
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater To Stream Performances…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close