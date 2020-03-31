CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with a dish that will wake up your quarantined taste buds.

Today’s dish to a staple to have that will last a while. Presented by the chef is Italian meatballs and spaghetti with herb butter garlic bread.

Listen to all the ingredients and get your utensils together for your next dinner recipe!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
From Runway To Real Women: Indique Is Evolving…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
Gary’s Tea: Alicia Keys Talks About Considering Abortion…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social…
 20 hours ago
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…
 22 hours ago
04.01.20
“He Could Have Me Or Gregg Sick” Nene…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 24 hours ago
04.01.20
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater To Stream Performances…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close