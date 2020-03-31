CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second Pregnancy In New Book, ‘More Myself’

Alicia Keys talks about more than music in her new autobiography book More Myself.

In More Myself, the singer discusses the journey to finding herself throughout life and she gets very imitate on her second pregnancy with husband Swizz Beatz.

She told PEOPLE in the midst of finishing her sixth album in 2014, Here, she learned she was four months pregnant with their second child together.  She writes that she told the doctor she was not ready for this because of the timing.

“‘This is the worst time ever. I’m working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I’ve been drinking—a lot.’ I left her office feeling so torn.”

She felt the music she was making was more important but she shared an epiphany with her husband that changed the direction of their choice.

“While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to ‘More Than We Know,’ a song Swizz and I had written. The lyrics are about how we’re capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child, this light that could touch others in ways I couldn’t dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy.”

The couple’s second son, Genesis was born December of 2014.

She also shared that her mother actually debated the same situation when she was pregnant with the singer in 1980 and how it made her feel closer to her mother.

More Myself, Keys explains more life events and the book is available to purchase now.

RELATED: Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To Ban Abortions In Alabama

RELATED: Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag

25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks

25 photos Launch gallery

25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks

Continue reading 25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks

25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks

Happy birthday to the one and only A. Keys—one of this generations most revered musicians and an innovator of style. On her 38th birthday, here's a roundup of some of the Grammy-winning artist’s flyest looks throughout the years.

Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second Pregnancy In New Book, ‘More Myself’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
From Runway To Real Women: Indique Is Evolving…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How…
 17 hours ago
04.01.20
Gary’s Tea: Alicia Keys Talks About Considering Abortion…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE…
 19 hours ago
04.01.20
Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social…
 20 hours ago
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…
 22 hours ago
04.01.20
“He Could Have Me Or Gregg Sick” Nene…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Alicia Keys Opens Up About Contemplating Her Second…
 23 hours ago
04.01.20
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 24 hours ago
04.01.20
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater To Stream Performances…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close