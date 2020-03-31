CLOSE
Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best athletes the world has ever seen; but we can’t say the same for his dancing skills.

The NBA legend and his sons, Shareef and Shaquir, did the viral Tik Tok dance to, “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz on Friday night. Shaq and his boys were all dressed casually in basketball shorts, sweats, tees, and tank tops as they performed their synchronized dance. The 7’1″ basketball great seemed proud of his moves. He was so pleased with himself that he teased several NBA players online.

“Y’all don’t want none @kingjames @dwyanewade @damianlillard @dwighthoward @stephencurry30 @stephenasmith @ud40 @joelembiid,” Shaq captioned his video.

On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

