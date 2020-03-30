The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear To Indian Wells Was Adorable!

Written by By HelloBeautiful Staff

Of course, the main reason we watch Serena Williams play is to watch her dominate her opponents with her fierce racket and killer serve. But we would be lying if we also didn’t tune in to see what amazing ensemble the tennis legend will debut.

Sis, has definitely changed the fashion game in her sport.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, most of the tournaments have been canceled, which means no trophies for Serena or new outfits to model for her fans. But don’t fret, just because the 38-year-old won’t be on the court, she took to social media to give us a peek at what we will be missing.

“This was supposed to be my outfit was supposed to look like for Indian Wells and Miami,” Serena said sashaying about in her two-tiered Nike ensemble.

“It is so cute,” Serena added, “I absolutely love it. It’s mint green and it has this flare. It’s just…it would have been so cute….”

(We thought it was fluorescent yellow, but who are we to argue with the queen?)

Of course, her 2-year-old daughter Olympia starts yelling the background for her beloved mama to come to her.

“I’m coming baby!” Serena screams but then sways back and forth a bit, still admiring what could have been.

“But it would have been cute, right?” she asks.

Take a look:

Wow Serena’s outfit that she would have worn for Indian Wells-Miami is so cute! 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/3EcFLb03ZL — LaWanda (@lawanda50) March 30, 2020

Yes, yes it would have, sis!

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago before lockdowns around the nation became our new norm, Serena announced on the ‘Gram that she was taking a self-imposed quarantine.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious,” the 23 Grand Slam champion stressed.

Yes, she’s right, this is serious. Be safe y’all, wash your hands and stay home if you can!

