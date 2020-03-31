Are you a teacher in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg or the surrounding counties? Would you like to share a message with your students on iPower 92.1/104.1, 99.3/105.7 KISS FM or Praise 104.7?

We understand the closing of schools in Virginia has been tough on parents, students and YOU!

Radio One Richmond would like to give you an opportunity to say something encouraging to your students during this turbulent time.

If you have a smartphone, all you have to do is record a brief :15 second message to your students via whatever recording app is already on your phone and email it to our Marketing Director, Jasmine Snead at jsnead@radio-one.com.

For example: “Hi this is Ms. Hill from Southhampton Elementary, I would like to say hello to my 2nd grade class! I miss you and make sure you are reading! See you soon!”

Real Easy, Right?!

Once we receive your recordings, be sure to listen to iPower 92.1/104.1, 99.3/105.7 KISS FM or Praise 104.7 to hear your special message to your students!

Thank you for all that you do for the children of central Virginia!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jasmine at jsnead@radio-one.com.

Calling All Teachers In RVA! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Written by Jasmin Samone

