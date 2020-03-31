CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Calling All Teachers In RVA!

Rio Ferdinand returns to former school in Peckham to surprise budding poets

Source: WENN / WENN

Are you a teacher in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg or the surrounding counties? Would you like to share a message with your students on iPower 92.1/104.1, 99.3/105.7 KISS FM or Praise 104.7?

We understand the closing of schools in Virginia has been tough on parents, students and YOU!

Radio One Richmond would like to give you an opportunity to say something encouraging to your students during this turbulent time.

If you have a smartphone, all you have to do is record a brief :15 second message to your students via whatever recording app is already on your phone and email it to our Marketing Director, Jasmine Snead at jsnead@radio-one.com.

For example: “Hi this is Ms. Hill from Southhampton Elementary, I would like to say hello to my 2nd grade class! I miss you and make sure you are reading! See you soon!”

Real Easy, Right?!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Once we receive your recordings, be sure to listen to iPower 92.1/104.1, 99.3/105.7 KISS FM or Praise 104.7 to hear your special message to your students!

Thank you for all that you do for the children of central Virginia!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jasmine at jsnead@radio-one.com.

RELATED: No School, Cool! Keep Your Kids On Track With Our Home School Report

Latest…

Calling All Teachers In RVA!  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 3 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 13 hours ago
03.31.20
Stephon Marbury Is Preparing To Make Donation To…
 18 hours ago
03.31.20
Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed…
 18 hours ago
03.31.20
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron…
 19 hours ago
03.31.20
Former NFL Player Myron Rolle Is Now A…
 20 hours ago
03.31.20
Wellness Week: How to Create A Spa Day…
 21 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Issues Stay At Home Order For…
 22 hours ago
03.30.20
Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex…
 22 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 22 hours ago
03.30.20
Hot Spot: Essence Fest Is Postponed, Drake’s Jumbo…
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don’t Comply With…
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
Jurnee Smollett Reportedly Ends 10 Year Marriage With…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Photos
Close