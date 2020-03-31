CLOSE
Data Shows Stay-At-Home Orders Have Curbed Coronavirus Infections

Despite daily reports that indicate the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, data released Monday suggests stay-at-home orders and business closures have helped reduce U.S. illnesses during the pandemic.

Data collected by thermometer manufacturer Kinsa Health reveals that the number of COVID-19-related fevers has fallen significantly since U.S. residents began limiting their outdoor excursions. “I’m very impressed by this,” says William Schaffner, a doctor at Vanderbilt University. “It looks like a way to prove that social distancing works. But it does shows that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference.”

Currently, at least 248 million residents in 30 U.S. states are under stay-at-home orders.

Does it seem like stay-at-home orders are helping? If we did nothing, would the coronavirus wipe out civilization?

