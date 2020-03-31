CLOSE
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few Years – With Or Without A Man

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ten years from now Rihanna says she’ll have “three or four kids, with or without a man.” The Barbados singer is currently working on her long-awaited album and during her British Vogue interview she says “love” is all she needs to raise a child.

Rihanna moved on from her boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, earlier this year and says that society puts pressure on women to have children with a man.

“They diminish you as a mother (if) there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.”

Do you think a child can be raised in a productive way without a father?

