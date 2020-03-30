CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don’t Comply With Social Distancing Regulations Will Be Fined

With more than 32,000 confirmed cases and 678 virus-related deaths as of Sunday, New York City has become one of the largest hot spots for COVID-19 in the world. Now, they’re taking extra precautions to make sure residents actually stay inside and flatten the curve.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

City officials implemented shelter-in-place orders that prohibit public gatherings of 50 or more people long ago, but unfortunately, it looks like some New Yorkers simply refuse to comply with the social distancing guidelines. Because of how quickly it’s still spreading throughout the 5 boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to crack down on anyone who violates these policies.

During a press conference on Sunday, de Blasio announced that anyone who did not adhere to the social distancing guidelines would large fines. According to reports from Politico, these fines will be anywhere between $250 to $500 and will only be issued as a last resort. The mayor claims that NYPD officers will warn any violators to disperse first, but if they ignore these demands, that’s when they will face a penalty.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“You’ve been warned and warned and warned again … When we say you can go out for some exercise, we’re not saying you can linger,” de Blasio explained. “We’re not saying you can make a day of it. We’re saying go out, get a minimum amount of exercise and go back indoors. We will be enforcing this but with understanding for the challenges that people are facing, for how new this is…We’re not going to be Draconian. We’re going to give people a chance to get used to this, but I guarantee you: we will enforce this new reality.”

Seriously, people, stay the f*** inside!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don’t Comply With Social Distancing Regulations Will Be Fined  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Calling All Teachers In RVA!
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen & Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Arrivals
Rihanna: I’ll Have Kids In The Next Few…
 3 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 13 hours ago
03.31.20
Stephon Marbury Is Preparing To Make Donation To…
 18 hours ago
03.31.20
Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed…
 18 hours ago
03.31.20
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron…
 19 hours ago
03.31.20
Former NFL Player Myron Rolle Is Now A…
 20 hours ago
03.31.20
Wellness Week: How to Create A Spa Day…
 21 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Issues Stay At Home Order For…
 22 hours ago
03.30.20
Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex…
 22 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 22 hours ago
03.30.20
Hot Spot: Essence Fest Is Postponed, Drake’s Jumbo…
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don’t Comply With…
 23 hours ago
03.31.20
Jurnee Smollett Reportedly Ends 10 Year Marriage With…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Photos
Close