During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among Tops & Blouses, But Not Bottoms

For those of us who, thankfully, have jobs that allow us to work from home during the coronavirus crisis, we no longer have to worry about what ensemble to put together for the office. Literally, pajamas will do. (For me, I put my bra on to remind myself that I am working, and then take it off when it’s my at happy-home hour).

But for those whose career requires those pesky Zoom or Google video conferences, looking good from the waist up is a requirement. Perhaps this is why Walmart recently saw an increase in sales of blouses and tops and NOT pants.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance during on Thursday, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, said that he strongly believes that transitioning into a “telecommuting” workforce is changing the way we shop and is why his stores are “seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms.”

“So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up,” Bartlett continued.

“These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will. And we’re able to accommodate that, both online and in our stores.”

So, it’s confirmed: y’all really go into those work from home Zoom meetings with no pants on, huh?

In addition to tops, the store also and not surprisingly sold a gang of cleaning supplies. Along with that Bartlett says Walmart is seeing a specific sales boost in home entertainment items like DVDs and crafting items like popsicle sticks.

“I think we’ve sold over 30 million popsicle sticks,” Bartlett says.

For those the millions who have been laid off since the pandemic hit the U.S., Yahoo noted that “Walmart last week said it planned to hire 150,000 new hourly associates in the U.S., and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers amid the coronavirus pandemic that has all but shut down the economy.”

Remember, since Walmart also sells groceries, they are labeled an “essential store,” which means like Target, they are still open.

BEAUTIES: If you have online meetings, are you wearing pants? Inquiring minds want to know!

During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among Tops & Blouses, But Not Bottoms was originally published on hellobeautiful.com