CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among Tops & Blouses, But Not Bottoms

Y'all really go into those WFH Zoom meetings with no pants on, huh?

Latina Woman At Desk Side Shot

Source: Khalid Elizaba / Urban One Stock

For those of us who, thankfully, have jobs that allow us to work from home during the coronavirus crisis, we no longer have to worry about what ensemble to put together for the office. Literally, pajamas will do. (For me, I put my bra on to remind myself that I am working, and then take it off when it’s my at happy-home hour).

But for those whose career requires those pesky Zoom or Google video conferences, looking good from the waist up is a requirement. Perhaps this is why Walmart recently saw an increase in sales of blouses and tops and NOT pants.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance during on Thursday, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, said that he strongly believes that transitioning into a “telecommuting” workforce is changing the way we shop and is why his stores are “seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms.”

“So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up,” Bartlett continued.

“These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will. And we’re able to accommodate that, both online and in our stores.”

So, it’s confirmed: y’all really go into those work from home Zoom meetings with no pants on, huh?

NEWS: MAR 22 Corona Virus Impact

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In addition to tops, the store also and not surprisingly sold a gang of cleaning supplies. Along with that Bartlett says Walmart is seeing a specific sales boost in home entertainment items like DVDs and crafting items like popsicle sticks.

“I think we’ve sold over 30 million popsicle sticks,” Bartlett says.

For those the millions who have been laid off since the pandemic hit the U.S., Yahoo noted that “Walmart last week said it planned to hire 150,000 new hourly associates in the U.S., and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers amid the coronavirus pandemic that has all but shut down the economy.”

Remember, since Walmart also sells groceries, they are labeled an “essential store,” which means like Target, they are still open.

BEAUTIES: If you have online meetings, are you wearing pants? Inquiring minds want to know!

RELATED NEWS:

Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren To Make Protective Gear For Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For Healthcare Workers

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches At Harvey Nichols London

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

15 photos Launch gallery

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

Continue reading How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3067578" align="alignleft" width="810"] Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty[/caption] With the threat of coronavirus impacting nearly every facet of American and global businesses from Apple to Amazon to Trader Joe's, you best believe that this serious pandemic that has killed more than 8,000 worldwide is going to have an impact on capitalism in this country. With stores such as Nordstrom and DSW closing down, it's only natural that your favorite beauty brands are following suit and sending updates to their customers about what's going on, how their employees are affected and the safety precautions they are taking to continue to produce and ship their products. So from Fenty to Mented to Sephora, here's what you need to know about how to beat that face during these tumultuous times. We will be updated the list as more statements and information become available. 

During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among Tops & Blouses, But Not Bottoms  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
4 items
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live…
 21 hours ago
03.29.20
Luenell
Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned…
 1 day ago
03.29.20
6 items
Style ‘Gram (3/22- 3/29): Celebs Slaying Out In…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Opens Up About Her…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
RVA TO GO
RVA To Go: Your Guide To Local Take…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Digital Concert: Skip Marley To Perform Live On…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Farouk Systems Donates $1 Million Dollars Worth Of…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
15 items
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Venus Williams Hosting IG Live Workouts With Surprise…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’s New…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Photos
Close