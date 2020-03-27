CLOSE
Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren To Make Protective Gear For Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Nike, Canada Goose and other clothing companies are stepping up too.

Pedestrians walk past an American worldwide clothing and...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Amid this devastating and deadly coronavirus crisis, hospitals around the country are running dangerously low on masks, protective gear and sanitizer. While President Trump claims to be working out deals to provide those much-needed supplies, the fashion industry isn’t waiting, they’re stepping in and doing it themselves.

Gap Inc. is one of the most recent companies to throw their hat in the ring.

According to PEOPLE, Gap Inc, which owns Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Athleta, Hill City and Janie and Jack —announced on Tuesday that its factories will begin making gowns, masks and scrubs for healthcare workers that are working tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a tweet on March 24, the San Fransisco-based company stated that they also plan on hook California hospitals up with vendors.

“An update on our response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines,” the wrote.

On Thursday, Ralph Lauren announced he will be donating $10 million

“Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission. As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

Being transparent, Lauren broke down where the funds will go which includes: Providing financial grants through their Emergency Assistance Foundation, Contribute to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and building on their building on our 20-year commitment to cancer care through our Pink Pony Fund.

View this post on Instagram

Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission. As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world. These funds will: Provide financial grants through the Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances like medical, eldercare or childcare needs; Contribute to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a global effort supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic; Build on our 20-year commitment to cancer care through our Pink Pony Fund by supporting our long-standing network of international cancer institutions that are caring for people with cancer who are especially vulnerable at this time; and Commit an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community impacted by the pandemic. As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world.

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

 

Canada Goose also announced that they are going “to do their part” as well.

“We’re doing our part to protect the people who protect us. Starting next week, we’ll be producing urgently needed scrubs and gowns for frontline healthcare workers and patients,” the company wrote on IG on Wednesday.

 

 

In addition, Business Insider reported that both Nike and Zara have announced they will also be creating personal protective equipment such as face shields to support doctors and nurses. The New York Times recently reported that Fanatics, the company that manufactures the Nike uniforms for Major League Baseball, is using their Pennslyvania factory to help masks and gear.

See below:

 

As we previously reported, other companies including Crocs have donated free shoes to health care workers while designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello are creating facemasks.

In these dier and uncertain times, companies should use their resources to help and it’s good to see them do it!

