Drake and Rihanna exchanged friendly public fire on DJ Spade’s IG Live feed. It happened on Wednesday in the comments section. With both of the superstars watching, Drake commented by calling Rihanna by her real name. He said, “Robyn you can’t buy him A one hot spot. DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION.”

Rihanna replied, “Give drake some water.” Have you ever been flirty with an ex on social media? What did it lead to?

See story here