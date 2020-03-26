Lizzo Refusing To Pay Royalties To Songwriters Claiming Credit For ‘Truth Hurts’

Lizzo is not backing down from the two men who claim they cowrote the hit song “Truth Hurts” and she is asking the court to dismiss their lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Lizzo is moving to dismiss the countersuit filed by Justin and Jeremiah Raisen.

Lizzo is suing the two over songwriting credit on “Truth Hurts.” Justin & Jeremiah claim they helped co-write the song but Lizzo says they didn’t. She is asking the court to order the songwriters have no claim to the song. They countersued demanding she pay them royalties and give them credit.

In newly filed documents, Lizzo says, “This Court should dismiss Defendants’ opportunistic and legally bankrupt claim for a declaration that Defendants jointly authored and jointly own the musical composition “Truth Hurts.” Defendants’ pleading makes abundantly clear what Lizzo has maintained from the start: neither Justin nor Jeremiah Raisen nor Yves Rothman had any involvement in the creation of “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo admits having worked with Justin & Jeremiah in the past. She claims the line at the center of the dispute “I just took a DNA test, I’m 100% that b*tch” was written solely by her.