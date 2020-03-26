CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

#RHOA’s Tanya Sam Shades Kenya Moore Over “Cookie Lady” Incident

An RHOA newbie is once again sending shade to someone who caused discourse this season. Tanya Sam is calling out Kenya Moore over that “Cookie Lady” conundrum. As previously reported Kenya shadily said that Tanya’s fiancé Paul was hitting on another woman. Later, Kenya brought the lady in question, the so-called “The Cookie Lady”, to confront Tanya.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Later, during the show’s cast trip Kenya started to apologize to Tanya over the incident but was interrupted by NeNe Leakes. Still, it seemed like Kenya was remorseful especially considering that she and her husband Marc Daly announced their divorce. Kenya also made it clear that people (like NeNe) talking about the dissolution of her marriage should stop because her relationship should be off-limits.

According to Tanya, that makes Kenya a “hypocrite.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

OOP!

Several people agree with Tanya and MadameNoire actually did a countdown of Kenya’s shadiest marriage/relationship meddling moments. One standout messy moment was when Kenya clearly flirted with Phaedra Parks’ husband Apollo Nida and stirred up drama.

We will never forget the drama that ensued between Kenya, Phaedra, and Apollo. Despite the fact that Apollo later admitted to lying about being sexually propositioned by Kenya, none of that negates the fact that both parties behaved inappropriately during Kenya’s first season on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” A prime example was that scene when she pushed Apollo in the pool.

“I don’t think I was flirting with Apollo,” Kenya later said during a confessional while making a face that clearly indicated otherwise. “I hope I wasn’t, but there’s no shame in my game.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Now that was, shady.

What do YOU think about Tanya Sam’s Kenya Moore comments??? Do you think she’s a hypocrite???

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

#RHOA’s Tanya Sam Shades Kenya Moore Over “Cookie Lady” Incident  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Varietys Power of Women 2019
Happy 50th Birthday Mariah Carey
 14 mins ago
03.27.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 28, 2016
Drake And Rihanna Tease Each Other On Instagram
 28 mins ago
03.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times…
 3 hours ago
03.27.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To…
 12 hours ago
03.27.20
No, Kodak Black, Zendaya Doesn’t Want Your Colorist…
 15 hours ago
03.27.20
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 16 hours ago
03.27.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 17 hours ago
03.27.20
Scarface Details Fight With Coronavirus: “It’s The Craziest…
 17 hours ago
03.27.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand…
 17 hours ago
03.27.20
Tamera Mowry Letting Her Grays Grow In Has…
 18 hours ago
03.27.20
10 items
10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes…
 19 hours ago
03.27.20
Lizzo Refusing To Pay Royalties To Songwriters Claiming…
 19 hours ago
03.27.20
Quarantine Meals: Shrimp Étouffée Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
03.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 20 hours ago
03.27.20
Photos
Close