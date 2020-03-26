CLOSE
Mariah Carey And Alicia Keys To Play Benefit Concert From Their Living Rooms

MTV Europe Music Awards - Frankfurt

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

A special “Living Room” benefit concert is set to take place this Sunday as a way to help those dealing with the Coronavirus. The event takes the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and will feature Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and will be hosted by Sir Elton John.

Elton John spoke about how he’s coping with quarantine saying, “so far – but check with me in two weeks – I’m enjoying it so much because I don’t spend that much time with my family during the day and I’m loving every second of it.”

The artists will perform from their own homes using their own equipment. The benefit concert will air on FOX stations with proceeds going to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

How are you coping with being in quarantine? What is the hardest change you’ve had to make?

Couples We Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Make Love And Music
12 photos
