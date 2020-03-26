CLOSE
Hairdresser Cuts Holes In Umbrella To Use When Cutting Hair

A Holland hairdresser has gone viral after her hack for cutting hair during the Coronavirus pandemic got over 82,000 shares since it was originally posted. The stylist cut holes into the umbrella for her eyes and arms but then had to cut another hole because she had to thread someone’s eyebrows.

People praised the hairdresser for her innovation while others just thought she was crazy? What do you think about the hairdresser’s innovative Coronavirus barrier?

