On today’s front-page news, we have COVID-19 updates around the country. The coronavirus rescue package has been signed and planned to be rolled out in the upcoming days.

Coronavirus cases are rising in the U.S., having 60% of the cases in New York.

Sadly, since kids are home child abuse numbers have raised since schools are out.

Listen to hear these stories and more.

Front Page News: Mandatory Quarantines Lead To A Spike In Child Abuse Cases [VIDEO]

Written by @IndiaMonee

