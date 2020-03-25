CLOSE
Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We Feel About Our Hair Right Now

Tyra Banks is starting to get cabin fever.

Tyra Banks has no problem poking fun at herself. Her sense of humor is one of her traits we love the most. Like the rest of the world, the supermodel is quarantined and cutting up on the track. Well not really, sis went in a capella and pretty much captured our feelings since we can’t go to the hair salon until…further notice.

“When you try to do you hair, but there’s no curl there/ And you’re stuck, so you duck hoping they don’t care/ But they do, and they’re shrewd and you say I don’t care, but you do and so I say ‘do your hair better,’ she raps in a cooky Instagram post.

TyTy Rhyme Time

Tyra’s disheveled look encapsulates the current female population as we struggle to do our own hair.

The America’s Next Top Model boss woman has personally been affected by coronavirus. She recently postponed the opening of her ModelLand theme park.

“In light of the recommendations of the CDC, WHO, and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” said a statement released by ModelLand reps on Wednesday morning. “Will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe. We remain excited to bring the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right.”

In short, ModelLand park is where aspiring catwalkers can go to feel like supermodels.

Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We Feel About Our Hair Right Now  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

