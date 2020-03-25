CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Slim Thug - Boss Life Ball 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Grundy Wiley / Radio One Houston

When Slim Thug made the announcement on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, everybody woke up a bit. It’s usually not until somebody you feel is close to you is dealing with something that your own alarm goes off. Slim had to break it to people that he did in fact have COVID-19 and even took video of him visiting his personal doctor on Monday.

Good Morning H-Town checked in with the Nawfside Boss and he broke down everything to us about how he was tested and more.

“I got tested on Monday and got my results back on Tuesday,” Slim said. “I think because I had access to my personal doctor and the only way they let me take the test is because I said I had symptoms. You gotta have shortness of breath and your fever gotta be high. If you’re young, they’re just gonna tell you to stay at home and sit this out because they don’t want to waste tests.”

Slim did say he went to the rodeo around the 28th and the barbershop but all of his other travels have been to the grocery store and the house. As far as the rumor goes that celebs are being paid to tell people they have the virus, Slim put that to bed as well.

“On my kids, nobody has paid me to do this. That’s goofy,” he said. “I see a lot of people saying that and it’s dumb. I don’t get it, why would I get paid for this?”

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Slim Thug Shares Video Of Him Getting Coronavirus Test “For The Dumb Non-Believers” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Yella Fella &amp; Slim Thug Drop “We Pull Out In Houston” Video [WATCH]

Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
2020 American Black Film Festival Postponed Until October
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
11 The Walking Dead
“The Walking Dead” Season 10 Finale To Air…
 7 hours ago
03.25.20
Michael Jackson Performs In Minnesota
Michael Jackson’s Estate To Donate $300,000 To Broadway…
 7 hours ago
03.25.20
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Mom In Medically…
 15 hours ago
03.25.20
Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What…
 22 hours ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 23 hours ago
03.25.20
No School, Cool! Keep Your Kids On Track…
 24 hours ago
03.25.20
Texas Upholds Draconian Conviction for Black Woman Who…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Some Of Us Are Really Worried About Catching…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Twin Brothers Beaten, Choked And Arrested In Front…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Odell Beckham Jr. Is Dating…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close