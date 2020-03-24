CLOSE
Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch Maddness [VOTE HERE]

Rock T's Munch Maddness

You can tell a lot about a person by what cereal they eat! What’s your favorite cereal say about you?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Basketball is cancelled but we’re still having fun with these brackets. Join Rock T’s breakfast-themed Munch Maddness and bet on the cereal you like. Here’s how to play: After entering your email address here, you’ll be taken to a poll where you can choose you top 5 favorite cereals. Afterwards, stay tuned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show daily and follow @RockTHolla for updates on where your picks rank!

CAST YOUR VOTE AT MUNCHMADDNESS.COM!

How to listen to the #RSMS: 

Download the Rickey Smiley Morning Show App

Listen Live Online

