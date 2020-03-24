CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs

Quarantine life can be boring when you’re stuck in the house eating the same meals over and over.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with tasty and interesting quarantine meals that have flavor and variety.

Today he’s whipping up instant pot BBQ ribs, shrimp and sausage jambalaya, with a side of frozen corn.

Tune in for the entire recipe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs
 2 hours ago
03.24.20
Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch…
 3 hours ago
03.24.20
Not Again! Here’s Why NeNe Leakes Cussed Out…
 4 hours ago
03.24.20
Mo’Nique Admits To Choosing Being Famous Over A…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage As…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh…
 6 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 22 hours ago
03.24.20
Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For…
 24 hours ago
03.24.20
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Tell What Type Of…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close