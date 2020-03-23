CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Are Coronavirus And COVID-19 The Same Thing?

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

 

So are coronavirus and Covid-19 the same thing? Many use the words interchangeably, but surprisingly they are not necessarily identical.

The Mayo Clinic defines coronavirus as a family of viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

There are seven coronaviruses that can infect people, according to the CDC. These human coronaviruses were first found in the 1960s. While humans around the world commonly get infected with four of the types, three others including Covid-19 have proven to be much more serious, even fatal.

“The coronavirus” commonly being referred to is SARS-CoV-2 a novel (new) coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

So, while someone may have a coronavirus it still may not be COVID-19.

Regardless, the best thing that we all can do is try to avoid being exposed. Practice social distancing, wash your hands often and take the time to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Are Coronavirus And COVID-19 The Same Thing?  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 55 mins ago
03.24.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 1 hour ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For…
 18 hours ago
03.24.20
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 19 hours ago
03.23.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Tell What Type Of…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat…
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Tina Knowles Underwent Major Surgery, Shows Off New…
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Are Coronavirus And COVID-19 The Same Thing?
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
MODEL MONDAY: Kalah Christina Channels Her Inner Rage…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close