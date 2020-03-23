Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach Lewks In Greece

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta were serving a lot of Greek tragedy with some of the bickering they were doing, but that’s a given. We know how they get down. However, they looked glam while doing it. Did you peep their swimsuits and coverups? They were beach, pool and runway ready. And remind us of a time when things were a lot simpler, before the rona put the world into a chokehold.
They mixed up their looks from monochromatic bathing suits to bold tropical cover ups—all very appropriate for a getaway to Greece, or anywhere with warm beachy weather. Here, we’ve rounded up some of their fabulous looks and provide deets on where you can score the goods or at least something similar.
Porsha flows in Fashionnova.
Tanya tagged Congolese American designer @kahindo_nyc for this gorgeous coverup.
View this post on Instagram
💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽Need a mental break? 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 All new RHOA tonight 🤗as our Greece Girls Trip 🇬🇷 continues… will it end in Greek tragedy or will we see catharsis? 💕 Wearing Congolese American designer @kahindo_nyc #rhoa #itsTanyaTime #Housewives&Chill #socialdistancing #takeamentalbreak
Let us take a moment to appreciate Marlo Hampton’s extraness. We couldn’t find deets on the swimsuit, but we all know the belt is Gucci, and the bag is via @wearepoolside.
Cynthia got this custom coverup from @tanyamariethedesigner.
NeNe’s is rocking the “Khaleesi Kaftan” and “Gita pants” by Sai Sankoh. Get yours @FashionBombDailyShop.
View this post on Instagram
@neneleakes twirled on last night’s episode of #realhousewivesofatlanta in a blue and red #saisankoh kaftan and matching pants available @fashionbombdailyshop . Visit FashionBombDailyShop.com or click the link in our bio to get yours today. #neneleakes #neneleakesstyle #neneleakesfbd #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #fashionbombdailyshop
You can get more of the ladies’ fabulous kaftans at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.
View this post on Instagram
#realhousewivesofatlanta love #saisankoh pieces available @fashionbombdailyshop ! The kaftans and cover ups in bright colors are perfect for summer! Swipe to see how #marlohampton #cynthiabailey #tanyasam and #neneleakes wear #saisankoh ! Tip the pic or visit FashionBombDailyShop.com to purchase! #rhoa #rhoastyle #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #fashionbombdailyshop
And scene!
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach Lewks In Greece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com