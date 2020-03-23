https://www.facebook.com/GovernorVA/videos/1925535340924647/
As the number affected by the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam has taken steps to further stop the spread of the pandemic by issuing a mandate to close Virginia schools for the rest of the academic year.
The Commonwealth currently has over 250 cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. The numbers climb daily.
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest Of The School Year was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
