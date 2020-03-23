CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

City Of Richmond, Virginia To Close Through March 31, Essential Services Continue

Skyline, Richmond, Virginia, America

Source: joe daniel price / Getty


Richmond, VA — The City of Richmond will be closed to the public from Monday, March 23 to the end of the month, Tuesday, March 31. Essential personnel must report on time.Essential services will continue. Click here to access a list of services available through the closure.

Please check the dedicated city webpage for updates: www.richmondgov.com/covid19.

City Of Richmond, Virginia To Close Through March 31, Essential Services Continue  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 54 mins ago
03.24.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 1 hour ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For…
 18 hours ago
03.24.20
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 19 hours ago
03.23.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Tell What Type Of…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat…
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Tina Knowles Underwent Major Surgery, Shows Off New…
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Are Coronavirus And COVID-19 The Same Thing?
 20 hours ago
03.24.20
Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
MODEL MONDAY: Kalah Christina Channels Her Inner Rage…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to…
 21 hours ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close