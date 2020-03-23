City Of Richmond, Virginia To Close Through March 31, Essential Services Continue

Richmond, VA — The City of Richmond will be closed to the public from Monday, March 23 to the end of the month, Tuesday, March 31. Essential personnel must report on time.

Please check the dedicated city webpage for updates: www.richmondgov.com/covid19.

