DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party In The World [VIDEO]

There’s been a little light in the midst of all this quarantining and social distancing. Earlier this week, NYC’s DJ D-NIce started up Club Quarantine, a play on his traditional #HomeSchool live DJ set on his Instagram account. Doing a live mix from his kitchen, D-Nice somehow has gotten the wildest collection of celebrities to pull up and listen to him mix.

During his Saturday night set, the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Oprah, Rihanna, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and more pulled up on D-Nice’s IG, just as Drake, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson, and others pulled up on Friday night.

It’s more of a second act for D-Nice. As a rapper, he broke through with Boogie Down Productions and released the popular single “Call Me D-Nice,” in the early 1990s as well as producing the posse cut “Self Destruction” in 1989. Even NASA has pulled up to tell D-Nice and his audience of 85,000 people and growing that this party was out of this world.

Join the party via D-Nice’s Instagram and stay locked for more up to the minute coronavirus coverage.

Written by Brandon Caldwell

Written by Brandon Caldwell

