Yikes! “Pose” Star Angelica Ross Discovers “Boyfriend” Has A Baby Mama & Fiancé Thanks To Twitter

2020 has been a messy b*tch that lives for drama and it isn’t easing up on unfortunate souls like actress Angelica Ross. The “Pose” star discovered her boyfriend is an apparent cheater in the worst way yesterday. The actress posted up photos with her and her “boo” on twitter with a cute little note about how she couldn’t wait to see him again. Little did she know he was about to get put on blast. 

Coronavirus has been keeping lots of folks at a safe distance from each other, so Angelica probably didn’t wince at her boo going awol for the time being. She wrote in a tweet, accompanied by cute coupled-up photos.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him. An early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B”

Comments poured in congratulating the star on finding love, but it was all fun and games until DM tips came in to expose her boo as really a BUST.

“The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” wrote Angelica.

Wow! Angelica didn’t clarify if the baby mama and fiancee were the same people. She actually just kept the twitter conversation going by thanking folks for the transparency and the laughs.

Hopefully, she has better luck next time!

Do you think there would be a reasonable explanation for why this man is engaged and entertaining a new relationship?! Make it make sense!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

 

 

Yikes! “Pose” Star Angelica Ross Discovers “Boyfriend” Has A Baby Mama & Fiancé Thanks To Twitter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

