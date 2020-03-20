Tax Filing Deadline Moved To July 15th

Americans are getting an extra three months to do their taxes, as the U.S. Treasury is moving the tax filing deadline to July 15th. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted the announcement on Friday, saying it applies to all taxpayers and businesses to make payments “without interest or penalties”.

Mnuchin still encouraged all taxpayers who are due refunds to “file now to get your money”. Those who want to procrastinate even further can still file for a six-month extension, just like in other years. Note that the extension applies to the federal income tax deadline, but not necessarily to state or local tax deadlines.

Do you file your taxes early, or wait until the last minute? Will you be taking advantage of this three-month delay?

See story here