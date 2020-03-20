CLOSE
Will Smith Admits He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus Misinformation

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Will Smith is feeling guilty about Coronavirus misinformation due to the role he played in I Am Legend. Smith joined his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on her Red Table Talk podcast to set the record straight on some of the information that was given out in the 2008 film.

“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist, so I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world,” said Smith.

During the podcast The Smith’s spoke with an epidemiologist and  a coronavirus patient. They also talked about social distancing and shut down rumors surrounding coronavirus.

How have pandemic and apocalyptic movies affected your view of the Coronavirus and the current state of society?

