A Great Cause: Cardi B Will Donate Money Made From Viral Coronavirus Song

We can always count on Cardi B. for two things: to keep us entertained and to be about her money.

What originally started out as a rant about the uneasy feelings about coronavirus, has now turned into a charting hit.

Producer DJ iMarkkeyz released his remix of the rant and the parody song is booming all over social media. Fans have heard it in clubs and turned to TikTok to create dances.

The popularity of the song caused it to chart on iTunes and the artist said it’s time that she reached out to the producer and Atlantic to get her coins. “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes …Hold on ..let me hit the DJ up and Atlantic so I can get my damn coins,” she said on Instagram.

Twitter users started to ask if the pair were interested in donating funds the helping those in need with COVID-19 and both stated that is the plan! Cardi B. made it clear that royalties money isn’t instant but she’s thinking ahead and interested in assisting families in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help? Just a thought. This shit is scary.

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

It’s great to see artists coming together to help during this time.

