Hot Spot: Omarion Explains Why B2K Broke Up, Kelis Lands New Show On Netflix & More

Omarion finally gives us the details on why B2K was ripped from The Millennium Tour in an interview and details on their relationship.  Omarion is still unbothered and making his checks.

Speaking of checks, Kelis will be getting Netflix checks with her new show Cooked with Cannabis.

If you’re needing some exercise, Debbie Allen is offering free dance classes via live stream to keep moving during the quarantine.

