Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Tips On Surviving Self-Quarantine

Reverend said Satan was coming and it came in the form of a virus.

Bernice Jenkins is staying safe during the quarantine by staying in, not having company and using Lysol to spray down everything, including the screen door.

The church announcements get a little messy with some serious baby mama drama and health issues.  We’re going to pray for all the children of the church.

 

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Tips On Surviving Self-Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

